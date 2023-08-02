New Jersey is kind of a mecca when it comes to BBQ, and I'll be honest, that absolutely surprised me when I first moved to Garden State.

Pizza, seafood, and Italian I knew were a staple on the food scene of Jersey but very quickly I learned that BBQ is on that list as well.

Just right here at the Jersey Shore, we have an unbelievable amount of delicious BBQ.

There's Smokies Craft House in Bayville, which is also considered one of the best BBQ joints near the Jersey Shore.

There are also a bunch of great places in Point Pleasant like Jersey Shore BBQ.

In fact, some places consider Point Pleasant one of New Jersey's BBQ capitols, check it out right here.

But what about the most award-winning BBQ joint in the Garden State?

What if you want to go to a BBQ spot that's not just locally loved, with delicious BBQ and smoked meats, but also has the paperwork to back it up?

This New Jersey BBQ Restaurant Has Won The Most Awards In The State

Not that anyone's counting, but there's a BBQ spot in Jersey that has won 200 separate awards for its slow-smoked meats and BBQ.

From dry rub ribs, and slow-smoked pulled pork sandwiches, to BBQ chicken doused in a homemade sauce, this Turnersville-based BBQ joint will leave you full and satisfied.

Located in Turnersville, off Route 42 in Washington County, you'll want to pay a visit to Fat Jacks BBQ.

According to Only In Your State not only are the smoked meats to die for, but the sides and desserts make it a must-visit for New Jersey BBQ fanatics.