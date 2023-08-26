The best places to see live music all over New Jersey
Of course, New Jersey has some great concert venues, like the PNC Bank Arts Center or MetLife Stadium. There's also the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark and great hotels in Atlantic City, all featuring name performers.
But just about every spot in every county in the great Garden State, you'll find local performers banging out covers and original tunes to loyal local fans. We asked our listeners where some of the best places are to see and hear live bands in New Jersey and we got lots of responses.
Since we reach all parts of the state, we got good recommendations from all over the Garden State.
MJ's - Bayville.
Huddy's Inn - Colts Neck.
The Cool Cricket - Fieldsboro.
Buckalew's Restaurant and Tavern - Beach Haven.
The Exchange - Rockaway.
The Deck at The Golden Nugget - Atlantic City.
Cooper's Riverview - Trenton.
Mr. Crabby's - Randolf.
Sweetwater Marina and Riverdeck - Mullica Twp.
The Vick Tavern - Bayonne.
The Smithville Inn - Absecon.
Dingbatz - Clifton.
B2 Bistro and Bar - Bayville.
The Golden Nugget Tavern - Berlin.
