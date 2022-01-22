It seems like every so often, a new kitchen gadget comes along that promises to change our lives. Are those hi-tech inventions the ones New Jersey is most obsessed with right now, or do we tend to favor the good old standbys?

Researchers at SuretyFirst and Construction Connection, a resource for contractor's in California, must have had some extra time of their hands at the end of last year, and apparently used that time to determine the most popular kitchen gadgets in every U.S. state in 2021.

Google Trends data was collected from the last 12 months to examine each individual state's most searched kitchen items. Items ranged from the more broadly-functional, like toasters and microwaves, to the more specialized, like vegetable peelers and butter churners.

You'd think with the explosion of the air fryer craze, that would be what New Jersey went for.

Instant Pot Store/Amazon Instant Pot Store/Amazon loading...

Or, maybe the coveted KitchenAid stand mixer (to make cookies over the holidays or received as a gift). My mom calls hers her 'baby', and I certainly think she'd trade in me or my brother to keep it.

KitchenAid Store/Amazon KitchenAid Store/Amazon loading...

Or, perhaps the Garden State goes went for a Nutribullet to blend up all the delicious Jersey Fresh produce we grow.

But, nope. It turns out the most popular kitchen gadget in NJ is the good ol' toaster oven.

Black+Decker/Amazon Black+Decker/Amazon loading...

Not a convection oven or something fancy, just a plain toaster oven.

As for what was most popular and most searched in America? That honor goes to the Crock Pot.

Check out the findings in full below.

SuretyFirst via Go Fish Digital SuretyFirst via Go Fish Digital loading...

