When it comes to the Olympic games, some sports keep us tuned in and some have us changing the channel. With the 2022 Winter Olympics on the verge of starting in Beijing, here's what fans in New Jersey are most excited to watch.



'The Most Popular Winter Olympic Sport in Every U.S. State' was just determined by upgradedpoints.com, a company which teaches how to maximize the number of travel points and frequent flier miles one can earn - and then use them for the most valuable redemptions.

Among some of its methodology, Upgraded Points reportedly analyzed Google search volume for Winter Olympic sports in the United States over the past 12 months to make their list.

When it comes to the Winter Olympic sports Americans make an effort to follow, figure skating gets the gold medal, which Upgraded Points found to be the most popular sport across the country.

But that particular finding did NOT include the Garden State. So, what winter sport DOES New Jersey most want to watch? Bobsled? Speed Skating? Curling, perhaps?

Nope, it's ICE HOCKEY!

Do you agree with Upgraded Points' findings? Check out their complete map below.

FYI, the 2022 Winter Olympics take place in Beijing, China February 4 to February 20. Here's some info on the 2022 U.S. Men's Olympic Hockey Team. Go, U.S.A.!

