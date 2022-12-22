The Mosaic of People that Make Up the Atlantic County Region

America is the land of the free and the home of the brave. Our country is a mosaic of people from all over the world.

Looking at the bigger picture, according to The American Immigration Council, nearly 25 percent of all New Jersey residents, are immigrants.

Worldpopulationreview.com Over 19% of New Jersey's population is Hispanic or Latino and, it's estimated that approximately 6.2% of immigrants in New Jersey are here illegally. New Jersey is home to the 7th largest Hispanic community in the nation.

Stacker.com released a list of the native countries with the most immigrants here in Atlantic County.

At number 5, the Philippines, with an estimated 2,800 residents

Although North Jersey seems to have the highest concentration of people from the South Asian country of Bangladesh, the Atlantic County region, with 2,913 residents, comes in at number 4.

India is well represented in New Jersey. In fact, people who are from India, are the largest group to migrate to New Jersey overall. Here in the Atlantic County area, people from India make up the third largest group of immigrants with a population of 2,920 residents.

People from the Dominican Republic are the 4th largest group of immigrants to enter our country. With 5,120 residents in Atlantic County immigrants from the Dominican are the second largest immigrant group in the Atlantic County area.

The country with the most immigrants in the Atlantic County area is Mexico with 5,547 residents. Mexican immigrants account for nearly all immigrants in our country. Nationally, it's estimated that over 11 million people in the US have immigrated from Mexico.

You can check out the complete list of immigrants who make the Atlantic County region of New Jersey home at Stacker.com.

