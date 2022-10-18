The best thing just happened. A breakfast/brunch spot I adore in Philly, but can't often get to, just opened a new location in Haddonfield, New Jersey! Let me tell you all about it.



It's called Cafe Lift. Its original location is on 13th Street in Philly, just off Vine Street. My brother lived in the building across from the restaurant for many years, which made it convenient to visit.

Sometimes we'd have to wait a while for a table, especially on Sundays, but boy was it worth it. I never minded because the food is THAT good. I'd go as far to say you haven't lived until you've tasted Lift's Lemon Ricotta pancakes with its honey drizzle and house-made whipped cream.

And they make the best Veggie Benedict I've ever had topped with whole grain mustard hollandaise. It's LOVE AT FIRST BITE.

So, now you'll understand why I'm so excited that Cafe Lift chose South Jersey for its second location. They serve some of the most inventive dishes around, and now I don't have to drive so far to enjoy them (no offense to my bro, lol).

Cafe Lift in Haddonfield would be worthwhile for any true foodie. One menu item I cannot wait to try is their Breakfast Poutine, which consists of waffle fries topped with sausage gravy, smoked mozzarella, pickled fresnos, chives, and fried eggs. WHAT?! How GOOD does that sound?

Like something sweeter? 'Tis the season for Pumpkin Cannoli French Toast. Oh, my heavens, lol.

And you can sip on comforting coffee beverages, like their house-made Chai, while you wait for your food.

Cafe Lift Haddonfield is located at 144 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield, NJ.

