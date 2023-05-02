Yum! It&#8217;s New Jersey&#8217;s Absolute Favorite Pizza Topping

Yum! It’s New Jersey’s Absolute Favorite Pizza Topping

Unsplash.com Pablo Pacheco

It's one of the favorite foods in America. It's something most folks will enjoy. You can have it for dinner, lunch, and yes some have had for breakfast! It's pizza and here are some staggering facts from Rocco's Pizza Grand Blanc:

  • Americans eat approximately 100 acres of pizza EACH DAY, or about 350 slices per second.
  • October is National Pizza Month. It was first so designated in 1987.
  • Saturday night is the biggest night of the week for eating pizza.

That's a lot of pizza!

 

Unsplash.com Quin Engle
So let's dig into our pizza a bit further. What is your favorite pizza topping? According to a recent article by Redbook, the answer for New Jersey's favorite pizza topping is a bit complicated. According to Redbook, "The Italian population of New Jersey doesn't mess around when it comes to pizza. Traditional toppings like sausage and pepperoni are piled onto an extra-cheesy pie to ensure that you can taste each ingredient."

 

Unsplash.com The Nix Company
So it's sausage, pepperoni, and extra cheese for New Jersey. That actually sounds pretty good. Would you agree with that as the best topping for a pie? One of my favorite toppings is olive and onion. Not everyone shares my passion for this combo, but trust me it's delicious! Next time try an olive & onion pie and let me know what you think. If that doesn't sound good then go with New Jersey's favorite, sausage, pepperoni, and extra cheese. I don't know about you, but now I want a slice!

 

 

Unsplash.com James Butterly
