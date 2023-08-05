The Most Beautiful Natural Wonder in New Jersey
Part of seeing America is seeing the many natural wonders that we have here in the United States. There are so many completely different locations here in the nation. Whether it's ocean and beaches on the East Coast, mountains in the Midwest, deserts in the Southwest, or bayous in the Deep South, we have many different "natural wonders" around the country.
According to an article by Love Exploring, "From waterfalls and craggy bluffs to sprawling forests and majestic mountains, the USA is blessed with some of the most diverse landscapes anywhere in the world. With a whopping 423 national park sites in the National Park System alone, there are jaw-dropping and awe-inspiring attractions aplenty."
So now we focus on the best natural wonder here in the Garden State. According to Love Exploring, "A pretty spectacular sight to take in, the Delaware Water Gap offers plenty of picture-perfect spots. A geological feature where a river cuts through a mountain ridge."
If you have never visited this part of the state it is truly a beautiful spot to see and completely different from other parts of New Jersey. Rich forest, the Delaware River, mountains, and more. The Delaware Water Gap is a great place to explore and not a surprise it was selected as a "beautiful natural wonder" in New Jersey and one of the best in America. If you get a chance this summer to visit, be sure to do it you will not be disappointed. CLICK HERE for more details.
LOOK: The longest highways in America
LOOK: Stunning, historic hotels from every state and the stories behind them