The Most Beautiful Natural Wonder in New Jersey

Part of seeing America is seeing the many natural wonders that we have here in the United States. There are so many completely different locations here in the nation. Whether it's ocean and beaches on the East Coast, mountains in the Midwest, deserts in the Southwest, or bayous in the Deep South, we have many different "natural wonders" around the country.

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to an article by Love Exploring, "From waterfalls and craggy bluffs to sprawling forests and majestic mountains, the USA is blessed with some of the most diverse landscapes anywhere in the world. With a whopping 423 national park sites in the National Park System alone, there are jaw-dropping and awe-inspiring attractions aplenty."

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

So now we focus on the best natural wonder here in the Garden State. According to Love Exploring, "A pretty spectacular sight to take in, the Delaware Water Gap offers plenty of picture-perfect spots. A geological feature where a river cuts through a mountain ridge."

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

If you have never visited this part of the state it is truly a beautiful spot to see and completely different from other parts of New Jersey. Rich forest, the Delaware River, mountains, and more. The Delaware Water Gap is a great place to explore and not a surprise it was selected as a "beautiful natural wonder" in New Jersey and one of the best in America. If you get a chance this summer to visit, be sure to do it you will not be disappointed. CLICK HERE for more details.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest.