The Press of Atlantic City Wants Us to Choose What?

I'm back from vacation and I'm pissed off!

As was wonderfully pointed out by one of the great people of Facebook, the Press of Atlantic City is having readers choose "The Best Place of Worship" in their coverage area.

What?

Yes! They want us to choose which church, synagogue, or another house of worship is the "Best." It's part of their "Best the Press" promotion.

Are you kidding me?

I can understand choosing favorite pizza joints, beaches, casinos, gyms, and such - but, the BEST house of worship?

My church is the best! Not yours!

Are you kidding me?

Again, it's not even the "favorite" house of worship - it's the BEST!

My church has better altar wine than yours!

My synagogue has better singers than yours!

We have bigger bingo jackpots than yours!

Are you kidding me?

Shouldn't we be more accepting of one another? Shouldn't we all get along? I mean we all may think our house of worship is the best, but is that really something we should be shouting about?

All this got me thinking: If we're voting for "Best House of Worship", is it already being done? Are people reviewing houses of worship on sites such as Yelp?

The answer is YES! They are! Online reviews for your God or my God's place, right there on the internet!

From Yelp comes this review:

Fresh Start Church in Egg Harbor Township: "Great coffee, even better bathrooms."

(So, yeah, there's that whole "Help me get to Heaven thing, but what I really care about is great coffee and nice bathrooms." - JK)

Thanks Press of Atlantic City, for a lovely showdown.

