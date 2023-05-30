These Are The 10 Best Restaurants In New Jersey

A very cool website called Top Tours did a deep dive into determining the very best restaurants in New Jersey. With the weekend approaching, consider this your eating-out bucket list!

They just revealed the top 10 restaurants in the entire state of New Jersey and I must say, we definitely know our food.

It is true, there is fantastic street food all over our great state but there is something to be said for following Europe's lead and sitting for a while...a long while, and having a meal where you stop and chew each bite at least 32 times (that is the official recommended chew time by the way). We really should slow down, eat, drink and have real conversations but let's be honest, we're not truly motivated to do that unless we get mouth rewards every few minutes.

What better way to pass the time we have here on earth than to explore with our taste buds? If you're a foodie then you already know about these places. If you are new to New Jersey or if you have not branched out a ton, this list is for you.

I would go so far as to save this link or print out the list so you can take a food tour that will blow you away. Or, if you have people visiting you, you will be able to show them the best time ever. Drumroll please...

These Were Crowned The Very Best Restaurants In New Jersey