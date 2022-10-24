Fans of The Pop Shop in Medford will soon have to travel to another part of South Jersey to get a taste.

The Pop Shop Cafe & Creamery, which opened on S. Main Street in Medford in 2015, broke the news on social media last week that it would be closing its doors.

The statement, in part, reads, 'With great sadness, The Pop Shop Medford will be closing its doors for the final time on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022. We thank you all for your support and friendships throughout the past 7 years.'

The Pop Shop goes on to thank its loyal customers and detail future plans. 'Whilst The Pop Shop Medford location is closing, we will still have plenty of work to do as we will excitedly be refocusing all our energies on The Pop Shop Collingswood, our flagship location!'

Wherever The Pop Shop is it's always worth the drive. You don't get the attention of Food Network and chefs like Bobby Flay without cranking out some amazing food. I'd never had the chance to visit the Medford restaurant, but I have made, and will continue to make, many trips to the OG location in Collingswood.

Cornerstone PEO will reportedly take over the space in Medford being vacated by The Pop Shop restaurant.

Read The Pop Shop's full statement on closing Medford below.

