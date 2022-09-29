New Jersey’s Absolutely Most Romantic Spot Has Now Been Revealed

The most romantic place in New Jersey has been revealed by a major website, and it's probably a place you'd never think of.

There are so many absolutely romantic places all around the Garden State. That makes it pretty difficult to name just one as the most romantic spot in the whole state, but the website Cheapism has done just that.

You may not be in complete agreement with their choice. Let's run down some of the places that might come to your mind here in New Jersey, even though none of them are the places that were chosen as the most romantic place in the Garden State.

These are the places we thought of first, and we think they could easily have been chosen for this title.

Jenkinson's Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach. Think of it. A warm Jersey Shore summer night, the sounds of the waves crashing, the palm trees swaying and seagulls singing, and in the background the sounds of a summer evening coming from the boardwalk. Or, how about that Point Pleasant Beach sunrise? That's pretty romantic.

Chart House, Weehawken. Think of having a beautiful dinner overlooking the New York City skyline. Amazing views plus breathtaking views always add up to a high level of romance.

Scarborough Fair, Sea Girt. When it comes to the romantic ambiance inside a restaurant, you are going to be hard-pressed to find a better and more romantic place in the whole state than the stunning Scarborough Fair.

Those would have all been great choices, but the place chosen by Cheapism was Duke Farms in Hillsborough, definitely not the first place that may have come to your mind, but still a pretty good choice.

So, whichever romantic spot you choose, have a great time, and feel free to share your favorite New Jersey romantic spots in New Jersey.

