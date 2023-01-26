These NJ towns have the most households earning more than $200K

These NJ towns have the most households earning more than $200K

AndreyPopov/Getty Images

The number of households bringing in more than $200,000 annually has shot up significantly in many New Jersey towns over the past 10 years.

The sports betting community platform OLBG has analyzed U.S. Census data to determine which municipalities in the Garden State have the greatest number of homes with incomes of more than $200,000.

According to the site, Elizabeth recorded the highest percentage increase of these high earners since 2013 (630%). The city's total household count increased 15% over that time. The increase was higher than 400% in Passaic and East Orange.

Note: Other municipalities in New Jersey may have a greater share of homes earning more than $200,000, but this study is reporting on the absolute number of homes earning that much.

Top 5 NJ towns with households earning more than $200K

No. 5 Elizabeth — 2,628 households

Elizabeth (Google Maps)
loading...

No. 4 Newark — 3,109 households

Google Street View
loading...

No. 3 Clifton — 4,407 households

Clifton police (Clifton police)
loading...

No. 2 Toms River — 5,094 households

Toms RIver (Google Maps)
loading...

No. 1 Jersey City — 22,759 households

Jersey City / Andrew Zarivny
loading...

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Look inside this magnificent Morristown mansion

An amazing NJ restaurant in a historic building

If you've never been to Lambertville, you're really missing out on a true gem of a town in New Jersey.

And if you've never been to Lambertville Station you're missing out on a really great restaurant in a truly historic building.

It's housed in the building that acted as the Lambertville train station dating back to 1867.

The building and the town went through its tough times, but for the last 40 years, Lambertville Station has been serving diners in a casual upscale atmosphere with excellent food.

Last year a prominent restaurant group called Genesis Hospitality took over the historic dining spot and they've continued the excellence that has made this place a must-go-to spot anytime you're in town.

The menu consists of varied contemporary American favorites with plenty of options.

The food and the service are excellent and are a good fit for couples, families, and special occasions.

There is a first-class Inn on the property on the river across the parking lot if you want to stay over.
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3