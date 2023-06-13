Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.

In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania the Mexican restaurant named far and away number one is Blue Corn Mexican Restaurant and Bar. In my opinion, you can’t have a top-rated Mexican restaurant without a bar. I mean, depending on my workday sometimes a margarita is my main course! They also offer all kinds of hand-crafted cocktails. They also have Instagram worthy main courses like their “Huarache Azteca” which is whole cactus with mushrooms, lots of gooey cheese, and my favorite pico de gallo (I could eat a bowl of the straight up). They could not be more authentic, just look at this dish of poblano chili, walnuts and granada nuggets pictured above. This is definitely a must-try spot!

If you are in “the city” (isn’t it funny how when we say that everyone knows we mean NYC?) you have to try the best of the best Mexican there, Cosme. This is an upscale and trendy spot in the Flatiron District. They are known for their Pujol but they are current in their menu options like bone marrow salsa, seafood stuffed avocado and halibut tucked into this corn husk, then smoked pictured above. If you want traditional quesada's and chips and salsa, don't worry, they have that too.

Jersey has more Italian restaurants per square mile than anyone but Mexican is a close second. There are so many to choose from, who gets the crown as the best Mexican restaurant in our state? That title goes to Orale Mexican Kitchen in Jersey City. It has a street inspired vibe with exposed brick walls and local artist murals. The most important part is the food. They serve up avocado toast with seitan and bone marrow tacos and you can wash it down with a blood orange margarita. I never thought a meal of bone marrow and blood anything would make my mouth water but this place could not be more highly recommended. Check out this plancha dish above, you can get it with chicken, ribeye or shrimp!

