Prices Already Dropping for Atlantic City’s Indoor Water Park

We've waited for years for an actual indoor water park to be built in Atlantic City.

Empty promise after empty promise fell by the wayside.

Until now. Finally! Atlantic City's long desired indoor water park is set to open in July at he Showboat. The official name is Island Park at Showboat.

A few weeks ago there was some not-so-great-feedback when the park announced ticket prices. Now though, those prices have already dropped.

Perhaps the powers that be were listening?

The general admission price has dropped from $99 to $89 per person. Not a huge drop - but it's something, right?

While an "official" opening date has yet to be announced, tickets are on sale for the park for "after July 24th."

Some of the other admission prices have dropped too. Twilight admission (4-8pm) has dropped ten bucks to $69. An All Access VIP Pass has dropped to $119, down from $129.

The price of a private cabana at the park has also dropped, from $675 to $499.

Kids under three will get in the park for free.

On their website, the park has also announced discounts for military personnel and Atlantic City first responders.

It's almost here. Finally! Island Park at Showboat - Atlantic City's long-awaited indoor water park!

SOURCE: Island Park at Showboat

