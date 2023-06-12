Orange Couple Wanted for Shoplifting in Cumberland County
Orange is the new color that gets you into trouble, apparently.
New Jersey State Police are looking to identify a couple of suspected shoplifters who apparently decided wearing orange would be a good clothing color choice.
State Police say are asking for the public's help in identifying a man and woman wanted for shoplifting in Cumberland County.
Police say the pair is wanted to stealing a number of items from Hibbett Sports in Upper Deerfield Township.
The theft occurred back on Friday May 19th at about 10:30 am. Officials say the pair left the store without paying for items:
" The male suspect is described as a Black male wearing was wearing a white t-shirt, white shorts, and an orange ski cap. The female suspect was described as a black female wearing an orange cardigan."
Well, orange is one of the colors that help you blend in, right?
If you can help with identification, you're urged to contact State Police Troop A at the Bridgeton Station at 845-451-0101. Your tip can be anonymous.
SOURCE: New Jersey State Police.
