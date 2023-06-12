Orange Couple Wanted for Shoplifting in Cumberland County

Orange is the new color that gets you into trouble, apparently.

New Jersey State Police are looking to identify a couple of suspected shoplifters who apparently decided wearing orange would be a good clothing color choice.

New Jersey State Police New Jersey State Police loading...

Get our free mobile app

State Police say are asking for the public's help in identifying a man and woman wanted for shoplifting in Cumberland County.

Police say the pair is wanted to stealing a number of items from Hibbett Sports in Upper Deerfield Township.

New Jersey State Police New Jersey State Police loading...

The theft occurred back on Friday May 19th at about 10:30 am. Officials say the pair left the store without paying for items: " The male suspect is described as a Black male wearing was wearing a white t-shirt, white shorts, and an orange ski cap. The female suspect was described as a black female wearing an orange cardigan."

Well, orange is one of the colors that help you blend in, right?

New Jersey State Police New Jersey State Police loading...

If you can help with identification, you're urged to contact State Police Troop A at the Bridgeton Station at 845-451-0101. Your tip can be anonymous.

New Jersey State Police New Jersey State Police loading...

SOURCE: New Jersey State Police.

carbongallery id="64876755025ab4416174589a"]