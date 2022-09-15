These Three NJ Bed Bath & Beyond Stores are Closing, Part of 150 Nationwide

Officials with Bed Bath & Beyond have announced the first round of stores that they will be closing nationwide and three locations in New Jersey are on the list.

Get our free mobile app

Earlier this year, the struggling retailer announced that some 150 stores would be closing in an attempt to stabilize its finances and turn around declining sales.

Those 150 locations represent about 20 percent of its namesake stores, according to CNBC.

Bed Bath & Beyond shrunk from 1,478 stores to 955 between the first quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2022

On Thursday, the company released a list containing dozens of stores from coast to coast that will be shutting down.

In New Jersey, the following stores will be closing:

30 International Drive in Flanders/Mt. Olive, Morris County

Route 9 in South Manalapan

E. Ridgewood Ave. in Paramus

Neighboring states

Five stores will be closing in New York (Farmingdale, Middletown, Mt. Vernon, New Hartford, and Plattsburgh) and one in Pennsylvania (Wynnewood). No stores in Delaware will be closing.

Company spokesperson Julie Strider said in an email to Bloomberg.com,

We will continue to review our portfolio where it makes sense to profitably support our customers and business. Our immediate focus is on supporting our teams, growing the business, making sure our stores, customers and partners are supported and improving returns to shareholders.

Details on any liquidation sales or when these stores will be closed by was not immediately known.

Great New Jersey Stores That We Once Loved That Are Now Closed