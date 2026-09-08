Two separate incidents have resulted in trouble for an Atlantic City man.

He reportedly threatened people with a knife, and assaulted an Atlantic City Police officer.

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Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office - Photo: ACPO / Canva Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office - Photo: ACPO / Canva

Two Arrests Lead to Charges Against Atlantic City Man

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says Nashid Seymore, 31, of Atlantic City, has pleaded guilty to fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and fourth-degree

aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

In early January, Atlantic City Police investigated a case at the intersection of Indiana and Atlantic Avenues, where a man was threatening people with a knife. Seymore was found in the area with a knife and he admitted to threatening people during an altercation.

Then, in May, Seymour was involved in another altercation, this time at the intersection of Tennessee and Atlantic Avenues. When police attempted to take him into custody, he headbutted an officer, causing an injury to an officer.

Seymour is due to be sentenced on October 13th. His guilty plea comes with a recommendation for a one year term in New Jersey State Prison.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

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