This New Jersey Attraction Is One Of The Most Underrated in America
Love Exploring did a recent article about "101 Underrated American Places To Enjoy Now (Before Everyone Else Does)". There were many fantastic places to see around the nation including a selection for us here in New Jersey.
According to Love Exploring, "Ticked off driving along Route 66? Already seen the New York skyline from the top of the Empire State Building? Been wine tasting in Napa Valley? Somehow, no matter how much time you spend exploring the United States, and how many fantastic experiences you have, there's always more to see and do. From hidden natural wonders to fun, family-friendly attractions that are way off the beaten path, these are some of the USA's best, and most underrated, experiences."
Of the 101 places selected in the Love Exploring article one is located here in the Garden State as one of the most underrated attractions in America. The Atlantic City Boardwalk was the site chosen and of all the boardwalks in New Jersey, this was the first ever. The boardwalk began in the summer of 1870. According to Wikipedia, "The Atlantic City Boardwalk was the first boardwalk in the United States, opening on June 26, 1870. The Boardwalk starts at Absecon Inlet and runs along the beach for 4 miles (6 km) to the city limit."
Love Exploring said this of the Atlantic City Boardwalk "When partygoers are planning a trip, the Atlantic City Boardwalk is usually eclipsed by the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip. Yet the Boardwalk has the slots, glitzy hotels and party spots that Sin City is famous for, but dialed down a notch or two and with a breath of sea air in place of that oppressive desert heat. There are plenty of family attractions too, including the Steel Pier, with rides and kid-friendly restaurants."
We have visited the Atlantic City Boardwalk so many times. Visits to the Steel Pier, Concert at Boardwalk Hall, dinner at various restaurants, and my daughter's college graduation. All great memories on the AC boards.
