This New Jersey Town Was Just Named One of the Best Places to Live in America

So it is always good to hear about the stand-out "Best Of" places to live in America and more importantly right here in the Garden State. Who doesn't want to live in a town that's ranked as one of the best in the nation? I came across this article from 24/7 Wall St that listed the best place to live in each state and I wanted to focus on their choice for us here in New Jersey.

The choice for 24/7 Wall St here in New Jersey, as the best place to live, is in Camden County. Haddonfield was the selection, so let's take a look at what they say about this town. According to 24/7 Wall St:

Population: 11,444

11,444 5 yr. population change: -1.3 percent

-1.3 percent Median home value: $487,700

$487,700 Median household income: $135,700

"Haddonfield is one of the most economically prosperous places in New Jersey and the United States as a whole. The typical Haddonfield home earns $135,700, nearly $62,000 more than the typical New Jersey household. Haddonfield lies just across the Delaware River from Philadelphia, providing its residents access to the jobs that city offers."

I've driven through Haddonfield but that's about it, seems like a very nice town. If you have lived in or nearby let us know what your thoughts are. Is Haddonfield as nice a place to live as the 24/7 Wall St article says? "Compared to the rest of the state, Haddonfield residents are not likely to struggle with poverty. The area has a poverty rate of just 2.9 percent, well below New Jersey's poverty rate of 10.9 percent. Though Haddonfield's cost of living is 11 percent more than that of the average American city, it is still one of the lowest in New Jersey."

