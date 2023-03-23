5 New Jersey Towns Named Among The Best Places To Live In America

It is something we all hope to achieve and that's a nice neighborhood and town for our kids to live in and grow up in. I remember when we bought our home someone said "location, location, location". You are better off with a smaller home in a good neighborhood than a huge home in a bad neighborhood. We opted for the "good neighborhood" and town.

So let's talk towns in New Jersey that ranked among the best to live, in America. In a recent Patch article, they cited a survey done by Niche and they listed the Top 100 towns in the United States, five of those 100 are from right here in the Garden State.

"The list, the ninth consecutive, ranked 228 cities and 17,932 towns and neighborhoods. To compile it, Niche used federal data from the Census Bureau, FBI, Labor Bureau and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as reviews from residents."

New Jersey has 5 towns in the Top 100:

14. Princeton Junction (A+)

34. Princeton (A+)

47. Ho-Ho-Kus (A+)

69. Ridgewood (A+)

74. River Edge (A+)

Two of the five were from Mercer County and the remaining three were all from Bergen County. The top-ranked town in New Jersey was Princeton Junction.

In addition, "The overall Best Place to Live in America is Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania, which has claimed the title now for four consecutive years. Rounding out the top five are Colonial Village, Virginia; Ardmore, Pennsylvania; Hyde Park-Spanishtown Creek, Florida; and Penn Wynne, Pennsylvania."

What additional towns in New Jersey would you nominate as great towns to live in? Post your nominations below.

