This NJ town is called the most underappreciated for dining

There’s a reason we are all so proud of our food here in New Jersey. You can compare any top-notch New Jersey eatery to those in the most glamorous and sophisticated foodie capitals of the country.

Put our New Jersey fine dining establishments up against those of Philly, New York, Miami or LA and there’s no question that it would be a tough competition. Jersey City, in particular, has put us on the map in terms of unmatchable quality in dining experiences.

But there are so many other places that, because of the flash of Hudson County and its proximity to New York, go underappreciated. NJ.com sought to do what I have always wanted to do, which is to list the unsung heroes of NJ’s culinary scene.

The towns are underappreciated when it comes to how good their food really is. And the number one most underappreciated town for food excellence, according to their list, is Cliffside Park.

The article points out that the town has long been known as a Turkish food destination and names Beyoglu Grill and Dayinin Yeri as some of the favorites in that category. And that’s true.

But what’s amazing about Cliffside Park is that they have more restaurants featuring foods from around the globe than you’ll find practically anywhere in NJ.

Mostly located on two corridors of a culinary world tour, Anderson and Palisade avenues, the restaurants of Cliffside Park offer not only some of the most eclectic and varied menus in NJ but just about every single ethnic food is represented here.

You practically need a passport to experience all of this, arguably one of the most diverse selections of ethnic eateries in the state.

Here’s just a sampling of some of the most highly-rated restaurants in Cliffside Park and the countries whose food they specialize in.

Have you ever seen a list like this?

BRAZEIRO CHURRASCARI

Brazilian

Uncle Fatty's Food and Drink

Japanese raw food

Sedona Taphouse

New American

Rudy’s

Italian

Eagle Thai

Thai

Mythos Greek Taverna

Greek

Te Konaku

Modern European

Viva Margarita

Mexican

Pide Lahmajoun

Lebanese

Sabor y Punto

Colombian

Kabob on the Cliff

Persian

Guatemala Corner

Guatemalan

Jade Gourmet

Chinese

Saigon Bistro

Vietnamese

SLuna Restaurant and Bar

Salvadoran

Nefista /Çiğ Köfte(Vegan Kofteh)

Turkish, Vegetarian

