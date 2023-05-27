This unexpected hidden gem is NJ’s best family travel destination

Whether it’s summer Fridays at work or you have kids and they are off the next few weeks before heading back to school at the end of summer, this is the time to start taking advantage of family time.

Living in New Jersey, you know there is a ton to do all around the state that will be entertaining for everyone in the family. But some places are tourist traps like the Jersey Shore and Six Flags Great Adventure.

Now don’t take these places off your list just yet. They are still fun for the whole family, just know when the right time to go is so you can “beat the crowds.”

Reader’s Digest at rd.com put together a list of the 50 best family travel destinations in each state and if you’re looking for more of a chill time, you’ll love the place they choose for New Jersey.

If you’re looking to take a road trip though, here are the places they picked for the states a short drive away from the Garden State:

The Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk, Connecticut

Air Mobility Command Museum in Dover, Delaware

The Walters Art Museum in Baltimore, Maryland

Boston Public Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Broadway, NYC

DelGrosso’s Amusement Park in Tipton, Pennsylvania

Colonial Williamsburg in Williamsburg, Virginia

And now for New Jersey. Have you ever heard of Grounds for Sculpture?

It’s an outdoor sculpture museum that sits on 42 acres.

You can walk around and see the beautiful sculptures on the ground, visit the 6 indoor galleries, enjoy performances, partake in activities, and dine in one of the restaurants on the property.

It might not be the place you expected to be on this list but it’s definitely one of the great hidden gems in our state.

If you're very adventurous, maybe you've seen a few of these places:

