This Shuttered South Jersey Diner Could Be Demolished for a Taco Bell

It seems like what remains of New Jersey diner culture is slowly being wiped from the face of the earth.

The now-vacant Penn Queen Diner, located at 7349 N Crescent Blvd in Pennsauken, might be demolished to make way for a new Taco Bell and coffee shop, according to Courier Post.

A firm in Pennsylvania put in proposal to the Pennsauken zoning board to tear the place down. We'll see if it gets approved.

Built in 1964, Penn Queen reigned as a South Jersey staple for decades and was a representation of classic New Jersey diner culture. Now it's one of the many diners that have closed, especially in the last few years.

Now as it sits empty on a lonely corner, it's not the prettiest thing to look at. Its exterior and worn signage really shows its age.

Not all South Jersey diners that have closed are doomed for demolition, however. We're keeping an eye on the Marlton Diner, which was approved to be remodeled into a cannabis dispensary last year. So even though we won't be able to get pancakes at club sandwiches there anymore, the building will still be there as a relic of the past. Read more on that HERE.

Marlton Diner Approved for Weed Dispensary

What do you think? What would you like to see replacing the Penn Queen Diner? Let us know in the comments!

