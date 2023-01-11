Sign of the Times, Iconic Cherry Hill, NJ Diner May Be Closing

They're as much a part of New Jersey lore as Springsteen, The Shore, and Full-Service Gas Stations. I'm talking about diners.

Where else can you scan a menu with literally hundreds of items to choose from? You want an omelet for dinner? No problem! A burger for breakfast? Have at it. New Jersey is known as the Diner Capital of the World.

Deep Water Diner via Facebook Deep Water Diner via Facebook loading...

New Jersey currently has approximately 525 diners, and while that is a large number, it is a number that's been getting smaller in recent years. As times change, and consumer habits change, the diner business isn't like it used to be.

Meadows Diner Via Facebook Meadows Diner Via Facebook loading...

If plans are approved, The Cherry Hill Diner, on Rt. 38 might be added to the list of extinct diners and get washed away by a Tidal Wave of sorts.

After 58 years, this may be the end. The current owner, Dimitrios Manetas, and his partners intend to sell their business. A few years ago, Dimitrios sold another iconic diner that he owned. In 2018, he sold the Mastoris Diner in Bordentown. The diner has since closed its doors with plans to reopen as a restaurant and piano bar.

Mastoris Diner via Facebook Mastoris Diner via Facebook loading...

Unfortunately, in the case of the Cherry Hill diner, it appears the diner will be torn down to make way for a car wash. New investors want to build a Tidal Wave Car Wash on the property. Although the property is zoned commercial, variances will have to be approved by the planning board.

The planning board will be hearing testimony on the requests at a January 17th meeting.

