The Best Family Travel Destination This Summer in New Jersey

Summer is almost here and maybe you are looking for some cool places to visit here in New Jersey with your family. We have so many options for fantastic places to visit here in the Garden State, that it may be hard to decide where to go. Reader's Digest has put together a list of the best places to visit with the family in America.

The selection from Reader's Digest, here in New Jersey, resides in Mercer County and is a place I have had the chance to visit several times and totally enjoyed. Grounds For Sculpture is located in Hamilton and is a wonderful destination right here in New Jersey. Reader's Digest says "The Grounds for Sculpture is a unique outdoor sculpture museum that sits on what was once the New Jersey State Fairgrounds. You can grab a bite to eat at one of several restaurants on the museum grounds, then stroll through the manicured gardens and sculpture exhibits. Be sure the check the events calendar for tours and workshops coming up."

The venue is a great place to enjoy art but with a totally different perspective. The outdoor grounds are home to fantastic sculptures, some giant in size, that you can walk and observe, photograph, and enjoy with your family. Be sure to bring your phone/camera, because it is a wonderful photo-op where you will love creating photo memories.

Another thing I love about Grounds For Sculpture is that it will host different touring art exhibits and they change throughout the year, this way there is always something new to see when you visit GFS. There are usually a few "indoor" exhibits, in addition to the outdoor exhibits.

There are two dining options on-site to enjoy, Rat's Restaurant and the Van Gogh Cafe. Rat's a full-service sit-down restaurant and Van Goghs' for something smaller and quicker. Both locations are delicious and are perfect to complete a visit to Ground For Sculpture.

Grounds for Sculpture is located at 80 Sculptors Way, Hamilton Township, NJ 08619. Next time you are looking for a perfect spot to visit, plan a trip to this fascinating attraction, it truly is a unique place to visit without even leaving New Jersey.

