Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn Highlight 2023 TidalWave Fest in Atlantic City

The country music festival will be held on the beach, between the ocean and the world famous Atlantic City Boardwalk.
Headliners include Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, and Brooks and Dunn.
Scores more are set to perform, including Cole Swindell, Jelly Roll, Dustin Lynch, Randy Houser, Dylan Scott, Jo Dee Messina, and Mitchell Tenpenny.
Other performers scheduled include Lindsay Ell, Priscilla Block, Cooper Alan, and other rising young artists.
The festival will once again feature a main stage and a Nashville stage - featuring those up and comers. The daily lineup has not yet been released.
Tickets for TidalWave are set to go on sale beginning Friday, December 16th at 10am. A special Cat Country 107.3 Presale will take place Thursday, December 15th. (Stay tuned for more details.)
