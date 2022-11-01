Three Students From Egg Harbor Twp Injured Crashing Into Tree

Three students from Egg Harbor Township were injured Tuesday in a crash on Mill Road when the driver lost control of his car and crashed into a tree.

According to a report from Egg Harbor Township Police, the 17-year-old driver and two 17-year-old passengers were traveling westbound on Mill Road at about 7:15 am in a 2019 Audi A4.

When the driver approached the intersection of Tremont Ave., another vehicle entered the intersection. The driver of the Audi attempted to maneuver away from the other vehicle and lost control of his car, leaving the road on the left-hand side and hitting a tree at 6220 Mill Road.

The driver and the passenger in the rear seat were injured in the crash and transported to the hospital for treatment.

The passenger in the front seat was trapped in the vehicle for about 45 minutes until he was extricated using the jaws of life by Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Dept. He sustained multiple fractures to his legs and other internal injuries and was transported to Cooper Medical Center to be treated.

Traffic on Mill Road was diverted for about two hours while the crash was handled and investigated.



