TidalWave Fest in Atlantic City, NJ Adds Dierks Bentley – Presale Underway

This is going to be good!

Producers of the TidalWave Fest in Atlantic City have just added Dierks Bentley to the list of headliners that includes Luke Bryan and Morgan Wallen!

The three-day country music festival on Atlantic City Beach will take place August 12 - 14, 2022.

Other announced artists for the festival include Hardy, Riley Green, Chase Rice, Tracy Lawrence, Lauren Alaina, Mitchell Tenpenny, Lainey Wilson, Blanco Brown, Runaway June, Breland, Lindsay Ell, Travis Denning, Elvie Shane, Jon Langston, and Dee Jay Silver.

More acts will be announced. The festival will feature two performing stages.

Dierks Bentley has played Atlantic City numerous times and several different venues. His hits include, "What Was I Thinkin'", "Drunk on a Plane", "Sideways", "Woman Amen" and, "Somewhere on a Beach."

Passes for TidalWave Fest go on sale Monday, December 13th at 10 am, but a special Cat Country presale will take place starting today at 12 noon!

The presale is scheduled to run through Sunday, December 12th at 11:59 pm. You'll need a code for that presale - it's Radio.

Get your passes here.

