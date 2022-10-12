Need Money Ney Jersey? Make $50 An Hour To Watch TikToks

Do you use your phone a lot? Are you in need of some extra cash? (Who doesn't these days)

According to kommandotech.com, "Americans [on average] spend around 5.4 hours a day using phones."

Imagine if you could get paid for all those hours!

Believe it or not, you can!

I stumbled upon this job posting on UbiquitousInfluence.com and your job, should you choose to accept it, is to literally scroll through TikTok.

You will be paid $50 an hour to go on a 12-hour TikTok binge scrolling session. You should not only love TikTok, but be active on social media yourself.

Here is what UbiquitousInfluence.com is looking for:

"We want you to share the best TikTok videos you encounter on your binge, across your other social media profiles, like Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, while tagging Ubiquitous. Once your TikTok binge is complete, we’ll ask you to rank your top ten favorite videos and send them our way."

I already know one of the videos I would include in that Top 10 if I were hired:

She stomp, she stomp, she do the Nala stomp.....

Also keep in mind that you do have to be at least 18 years old for this part time gig.

Here are the perks of this TikTok-related job:

$600 from Ubiquitous

A $50 Uber Eats Gift Card

A $50 Target Gift Card

A Flexible Cell Phone Holder

A 12” ring light and tripod

Look at this long list of goodies! The 12" ring light would be a great tool if you are looking to make a name for yourself on TikTok.

To apply, come up with a 100 to 200 word blurb on why this is the perfect job for you. Show them your fun side and get creative because it could really pay off.

Maybe $50/hour isn't enough for you to make ends meet.

Here are some jobs you might want to consider:

