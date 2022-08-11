Tim McGraw Wanted ‘7500 OBO,’ So Dylan Scott Made an Offer

Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. ​​​​​​​​​​​This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.

The songs that get played on country music go in random cycles. So when a funny anomaly — like what is currently happening with Dylan Scott and Tim McGraw — happens, it's truly appreciated.

Dylan stopped by Taste of Country Nights to hang with me the other day, and something I have been dying to know is, does he know that there are two songs on the radio right now (his "New Truck" and Tim McGraw "7500 OBO") that are about the exact same thing? The subject of their songs is about how you need to get rid of a truck because of the bad memories it has with an ex of yours. We talk about it at the 7:45 mark of our interview:

Dylan's answer didn't let me down. He said that he does realize that and has commented on a Tim McGraw social media post saying, "You have a truck you're trying to get rid of, and I need a new truck, I'll give you $6,000."

We also got into detail about a business that Dylan Scott started during the pandemic. It's a local trash service that he started with a friend, and he has been surprised how fast and how much it has picked up since launching it. He talks about how that has been, running a business, doing music and touring all over the world at the same time.

