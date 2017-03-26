Tim McGraw and Faith Hill aren't just one of country music's longest-lasting couples, they're also one of the genre's most successful duet pairings. They've scored some of the biggest and most impactful songs of their respective careers by recording together, as we'll see in this 5 Best Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Duets list.

The couple first paired up onstage during the Spontaneous Combustion Tour in 1996, and they married later that year. They teamed up on record together for the first time in 1997, beginning a string of hits songs that they've sung together with "It's Your Love."

As you might expect, some of the top Tim McGraw and Faith Hill duets are romantic ballads, but they've also teamed up for some songs that offer themes of heartbreak, pathos and nostalgia, making this list that much more fascinating.