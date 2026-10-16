Look who's returning to a South Jersey beach!

Tim McGraw will be one of the headliners for the June Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood.

McGraw last played the beach in Wildwood back on July 4, 2016 in what was called the "Celebrate America" festival.

Despite driving rain, McGraw entertained a large crowd.

Also on the ticket that day were Hunter Hays, Maggie Rose, Shot of Southern, and The Devin Riley Band.

This was the 2nd big concert on the Wildwood Beach, after Kenny Chesney was there in 2012.

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Tim McGraw Will Headline the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood in 2027

Tim McGraw is the 4th headliner to be announced for the 2027 festival. Also announced are Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, and Riley Green.

The festival takes place on the Wildwood Beach June 17 - 20, 2027.

All told, more that 40 acts will play on 5 stages during the festival. More acts will be announced as time passes.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Tim McGraw is a Country Music Heavyweight

Tim McGraw has sold over 80 million albums. The first was released in 1993.

His big hits include I Like It I Love It, , Live Like You Were Dying, Just to See You Smile, Don't Take the Girl, and Something Like That.

McGraw grew up in Louisiana, and eventually discovered his father was former Major League Pitcher, Tug McGraw. McGrawm of course, once played for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Get your tickets for the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood here.

https://barefootcountrymusicfest.com/?partner_id=5800