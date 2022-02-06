Tim McGraw has made it clear in past interviews that fans will not hear his character, James Dutton, sing on the popular series, 1883. However, that hasn't stopped the country singer from bringing some music to the set.

During a virtual visit to the Kelly Clarkson Show, McGraw reveals that he wrote a lullaby for a recent episode. One scene calls for Wade (James Landry Hebert) to sing to the cattle.

"He was searching for a song to, uh, sing to the cattle," McGraw shares. "And I was walking into the gym one day and had this idea, so I did a voice memo to him with this little lullaby for him to sing to the cattle."

Hebert liked the song, and so did the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan.

Get our free mobile app

"That was my contribution to music on this show," McGraw says with a chuckle.

McGraw has also brought music to the Yellowstone prequel set behind the scenes. Co-star LaMonica Garrett says the show's star serenades the cast and crew regularly between takes. Those songs are either his own, covers or even little ditties about what's happening in the scene.

Isabel May — who plays McGraw's onscreen daughter, Elsa Dutton — was an in-studio guest on the show with McGraw. She admits that when she first met the "7500 OBO" singer and his wife, Faith Hill, she didn't know who they were. Hill plays Elsa's mother, Margaret Dutton. May said this allowed her to get to know them as human beings and not country music superstars.

"My goodness, they are just the loveliest people I think I've ever met," she gushes. "I immediately fell in love with them and it was so genuine."

May continues to fawn over Hill, who she reveals is actually a "goofball."

"She makes animal noises. Weird animal noises," the young actor confesses. "Yes, she's so gifted at it too," she adds before stopping herself from revealing too much about her onscreen mother.

McGraw returns the compliments to May, saying she "just shines" both on the show and off. The country artist also acknowledges the uncanny resemblance he and his wife have with May, calling it perfect casting.

New episodes of 1883 stream every Sunday via Paramount+.

Stay tuned to Taste of Country as we provide ongoing coverage of both Yellowstone and 1883, including episode analysis, news on the shows, cast interviews and more. As part of our comprehensive coverage, check out the Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Subscribe to the Paramount+ streaming service to make sure you don't miss out on future episodes of 1883.