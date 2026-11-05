There's a chance that you will always remember reading these words.

There's a chance that in 30 seconds, your life will change in ways your never dreamed or imagined.

There's a chance.

READ MORE: Atlantic City Iconic Restaurant Make National Bucket-List

READ MORE: Atlantic City Singer Clinging to Hope on NBC's The Voice

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

One Winning Ticket Sold in New Jersey For Last Night's Big Powerball Jackpot

Powerball lottery officials say one winning ticket was sold in last night's Powerball game - and it's worth a jackpot of $847 million!

The winning Powerball numbers from last night were 15, 34, 41, 53, and 56. The Powerball number was 21.

One person in New Jersey already knows, or possibly will soon find out, that they have won the second largest lottery jackpot in New Jersey history.

The biggest jackpot was a $1.3 Billion winner who purchased their ticket in Neptune, New Jersey.

Somewhere in the state somebody bought the winning ticket for last night's game - and, it was the only winning ticket.

As of this writing, we don't know the location where last night's big winning ticket wa purchased.

Zoonar RF Zoonar RF

One More Big Jackpot Up For Grabs

While this Powerball monster jackpot was won last night, there's still one big lottery jackpot up for grabs.

The Mega Millions games is still growing. It's currently at $505 Million. The next Mega Millions drawing takes place Friday.

SOURCE: Powerball.com and NJLottery.com