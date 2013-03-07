Tim McGraw’s Rep Slams Tabloid Report of ‘Secret Son’

A representative for Tim McGraw is emphatically denying a tabloid report published this week that claims the singer has a "secret son" with a former flame, saying the story is merely slanted to try to sell magazines.

According the the National Enquirer, before McGraw married Faith Hill he was engaged to Kristine Donahue, a divorcee with a son, Tyler Zarbo. The story states that McGraw helped to raise Tyler, and claims that "sources" told the tabloid that McGraw has continued to keep in contact with Zarbo, now 23, but has to keep it from Hill because of her extreme jealousy. The cover bears the lurid title 'Tim McGraw's Secret "Son,"' but the accompanying article does not actually claim that McGraw is Zarbo's biological father.

McGraw's publicist flatly says the report has no basis in fact whatsoever. "The National Enquirer story is full of inaccuracies and misrepresentations about Tim and Faith," she tells People magazine. "We aren't going to comment on false statements that appear to have been sensationalized for the purpose of selling tabloid magazines."