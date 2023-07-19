NJ Man Gets Massive Prison Sentence For Guns, Trafficking Heroin

Federal authorities say a man from Mercer County has been sentenced to hundreds of months in prison for guns and trafficking heroin.

33-year-old Timothy "Young Money" Wimbush was convicted in October 2021 of conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, distribution of heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of his heroin distribution, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon following a three-week trial.

On Tuesday, Wimbush was sentenced to 300 months, or 25 years, in prison.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says in 2018, Wimbush and others participated in a large drug trafficking conspiracy that operated throughout Trenton.

On September 6th, 2018, law enforcement officers stopped Wimbush’s green 2002 Volkswagen Passat after observing Wimbush’s co-defendant, Taquan Williams, a previously convicted felon, enter the vehicle carrying a yellow plastic bag believed to contain contraband. The Passat was driven by and registered to Wimbush, who also was a previously convicted felon.

During a subsequent search of Wimbush’s vehicle, law enforcement recovered from a secret trap compartment installed under the rear passenger’s seat 57 bricks of heroin, four semiautomatic firearms – including a .223 caliber assault rifle linked to a shooting in Trenton four days earlier – hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and the yellow plastic bag that Williams had carried into the vehicle moments earlier.

Law enforcement discovered in the yellow bag two boxes of .45 caliber ammunition and three .45 caliber firearm magazines, which matched one of the semiautomatic firearms also found in the trap compartment.

One of the firearms concealed in the secret compartment was used in a violent and reckless shooting in the City of Trenton.

On September 2nd, 2018, four of Wimbush's associates were shot in a drive-by shooting in Trenton.

Evidence also showed that a likely retaliatory shooting occurred shortly thereafter the same day.

Ballistics analysis of a shell casing recovered from the site of the [retaliatory shooting] conclusively linked the .223 caliber assault rifle Wimbush possessed in the trap compartment of his vehicle on September 6 with the [first] shooting on September 2.

Telephone calls intercepted between Wimbush's conspirators linked him and his associates to back-and-forth shootings on and after September 2nd and to heroin trafficking in Trenton.

Law enforcement identified the heroin in the trap compartment of Wimbush's vehicle as having been supplied by his conspirators, including Jakir Taylor and Tacques Hall.

Taylor pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin and firearms charges and was sentenced earlier this year.

Hall pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin and was sentenced in 2019.

Wimbush's codefendant, Taquan Williams, was convicted at trial of possessing firearms or ammunition as a convicted felon and was sentenced last year.