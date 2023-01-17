Argument Ends With 2 People Shooting Guns Inside NJ Wawa Sunday Morning
Authorities in one New Jersey municipality continue to investigate an argument early Sunday morning that lead to two people firing guns inside a Wawa.
The incident happened around 3:30 at a store located on Silvia Street in Ewing, Mercer County.
According to the Ewing Police Department, an argument ensued between three or four people that arrived separately.
Employees at the store asked everyone to leave, however, one man who left later returned, which caused a person who remained inside the store to fire a gun in his direction. The man who reentered the store then returned fire, per police.
Authorities believe no one was struck by the gunfire and there is no danger to the community.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ewing Police Department at (609) 882-7530.