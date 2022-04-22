600 Pounds of Pot, Guns Seized — Five from NJ Facing Charges

Authorities say five people have been arrested following an investigation into the distribution of cocaine, marijuana, and pain medication laced with fentanyl in the Ocean and Mercer County areas.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says numerous law enforcement agencies executed search warrants last Thursday, April 14th, at three homes in Ewing, one home in Lakehurst, and on one vehicle in Lakewood, which were allegedly being used by 37-year-old Ronald Walker and 30-year-old Christopher MacLeod, both of Ewing, "to store and distribute cocaine, marijuana, and pain pills laced with fentanyl."

Detectives seized approximately three-and-one-half ounces of cocaine, one ounce of Percocet pills laced with fentanyl, one gallon of Promethazine, 600 pounds of Marijuana, a loaded Performance Center M&P .380 Handgun, a loaded Keltec 9mm rifle with high capacity magazine, and approximately $158,000 in cash.

Walker, MacLeod, 33-year-old Meghan Norton of Ewing, and 52-year-old Dana Altieri of Lakehurst were arrested and are all facing various and numerous drug and weapon-related charges. 40-year-old Autumn Hearns of Ewing is facing five drug-related charges.

Walker and MacLeod are being held in the Ocean County Jail, Norton was released by the court as a consequence of New Jersey bail reform, and the others were released with future court dates.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

