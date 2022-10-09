Today is the last day for a landmark restaurant at the Jersey Shore that has been serving delicious food since the 1950s.

1954, to be exact.

That's 68 years of history coming to a close at Voltaco's on West Avenue in Ocean City.

Several weeks ago, the owners of Voltaco's posted a heartfelt message on Facebook that reads in part,

Since 1954, Voltacos has been here to serve our customers, locals and tourists alike, the best Italian take-out at the Jersey Shore. Now in our fourth generation, we are proud of the business we have built and the legacy we have made for ourselves in the process. . . .As every season winds down, we always begin to look back and reflect as well as look forward and project. After much deliberation, we have come to the not-so-easy decision to make 2022 our last year in business.

Voltaco's on West Avenue in Ocean City, NJ, has announced they are closing for good - Photo: Google Maps Voltaco's on West Avenue in Ocean City, NJ, has announced they are closing for good - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Needless to say, Voltaco's is a landmark in Ocean City. Their grey, unassuming building within minutes of going over the 9th Street Bridge features an old-fashioned sign simply highlighted with, "Italian foods to take out."

Comments on their Facebook page have been pouring in

Unimaginable to think of life and Ocean City without Voltacos and the Taccarino family. I have known you my entire life. Wishing you all the best in the future

Voltaco’s was a staple in Ocean City. You will be missed but best of luck with your future endeavors.

While happy for them, I am so sad. NO ONE can replace this place….their cheesesteaks, hoagies, & dinners are the best.

