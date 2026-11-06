The list of who's playing the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, New Jersey next summer is starting to grow.

The Barefoot Country Music Fest will once again be 4 big days and nights on the Wildwood Beach. The 2027 edition will run June 17th - 20th.

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Lee Brice Is An Early Add to Barefoot Country Music Fest Lineup

A guy who played the very first Barefoot Country Music Festival in 2021 will be making a return appearance.

Lee Brice has been added to the Barefoot lineup for 2027.

Brice is a singer/songwriter who has achieved big hits with these songs: "Love Like Crazy", "Hard to Love", "A Woman Like You", "I Drive Your Truck", "I Don't Dance", "Rumor", and "One of Them Girls."

Brice has won several ACM and CMA Awards.

Headliners for Barefoot Country Music Fest in 2027

Lee Brice will be joining these festival headliners, who've already been revealed: Carris Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green, and Tim McGraw.

All told, over 40 artists will be performing over the 4 day festival in Wildwood. You can get your tickets here.

We anticipate more artists announcements will be coming in the next couple of months.

Who do you want to see at Barefoot in 2027?

Favorites From Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood Great music and fun at the Wildwood Beach! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly