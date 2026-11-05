A heartbreaking search that so many people hoped would end with a little girl coming home has ended in tragedy. Ten-year-old Malayshia Alford, who was reported missing in Philadelphia just days before Halloween, was found dead in South Jersey.

Malayshia's body was discovered inside the trunk of a car near the Stonington Court Apartments in Lindenwold, Camden County. Authorities located her late Wednesday night, November 4, after investigating leads in her disappearance.

What Happened to Malayshia Alford?

Investigators say Malayshia was last seen alive on October 22 at the West Philadelphia home where she lived with her foster mother. She wasn't reported missing until October 26, after she failed to show up for school.

As the search continued, investigators reviewed surveillance video that appeared to show a body being removed from the home shortly before 2 a.m. on October 26.

Police followed leads involving a vehicle and interviewed an individual who provided information about where Malayshia could be found. That information ultimately led authorities to Lindenwold.

Foster Mother Charged After Girl's Death

Philadelphia prosecutors announced Thursday night that Malayshia's foster mother, Carprice Williams, has been charged with murder. Investigators say Williams beat the 10-year-old to death.

The news is devastating for everyone who followed the search and hoped Malayshia would be found safe. Community members and volunteers had joined the effort to find her, making this outcome especially difficult to process.

Our hearts go out to Malayshia's family, loved ones, classmates and everyone who cared about her. No child should lose their life this way, and we hope her loved ones are surrounded by support as they face this unimaginable loss.

The most heinous New Jersey murders that shook our communities The most heinous New Jersey murders that shook our communities Gallery Credit: Vin Ebenau