Authorities in Ocean County have identified the three people that were shot, one fatally, last weekend at a hookah lounge in Toms River.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says Toms River Township police officers responded to the Silverton Shopping Plaza at 1769 Hooper Avenue at around 1:20 early Saturday morning, August 27th, for a report of shots fired. There, authorities found three people had been shot at the Top Tier Hookah Lounge.

On Thursday, Billhimer's office identified 25-year-old Nymere Tinsley of Brick Township as the person who was fatally wounded.

29-year-old Anthony Miller of Neptune remains in critical but stable condition at an area hospital.

24-year-old Jamal Bland of Asbury Park was treated for his injuries and released.

Forced to close

Following the shooting, the Top Tier Hookah Lounge was shut down by the municipality for multiple zoning, safety, and code violations.

An investigation confirmed that the business owners were operating in violation of their approved status as a retail-only establishment and likely lied or "made misleading statements on their zoning application," according to Mayor Maurice Hill.

The business owner and property owner were fined $4,500 and will appear in municipal court later this month.

Investigation continues

Billhimer says this continues to be an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 929-2027.

With prior reporting from Townsquare Media's Erin Vogt.

