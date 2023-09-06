A man from Toms River has been arrested after he allegedly broke into his father's home, stole a laptop, and intentionally started a fire.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office says 45-year-old John Voltolino, Jr., has been charged with aggravated arson, burglary, theft, and criminal mischief

On Monday at around 5 PM, officers with the Toms River Township Police Department responded to a home on Sun Valley Road for a report of a burglary.

The homeowner reported that his son, John Voltolino, Jr., broke into the residence and stole a laptop. Responding Officers observed a broken window in the bathroom on the first floor, as well as blood throughout the residence. Additionally, a strong odor of gasoline was detected, and an extinguished fire on the living room floor – adjacent to a gasoline container - was observed.

An investigation determined that Voltolino, Jr., was responsible for the burglary of his father's home and theft of the laptop.

He was found in a wooded area behind the house and placed under arrest for burglary and theft.

It was determined that a fire had been intentionally set in the living room utilizing an open flame, paper towels, and the subject gasoline container. Further investigation revealed that Voltolino, Jr. was responsible for setting the fire that had been extinguished.

Voltolino, Jr. was then additionally charged with aggravated arson and criminal mischief.

He was taken to the Ocean County Jail where he is being held pending a detention hearing.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.