Toms River, NJ Woman Indicted for Crash that Killed two

Ocean County Prosecutor, Bradley Billhimer has announced that a grand jury handed down an indictment against 30-year-old Danielle Bowker.

Authorities charge that on March 29, 2022, Bowker was behind the wheel of her Honda Civic when she drifted out of her lane while negotiating a curve on route 571 in the vicinity of Whitesville Road.

Investigators from Manchester Township police along with the Prosecutor's office and the Ocean County Sheriff's department, claim,

Bowker was traveling westbound on Route 571 when she failed to maintain her lane of travel while negotiating a right-hand curve. The Honda Civic then struck a New Jersey Department of Transportation Ford F-550 pickup truck operated by Eduardo Rivera, 30, of Hamilton Township, which was traveling eastbound on Route 571; Daniel Septor, 26, of the Cream Ridge section of Upper Freehold Township, was a passenger in the Ford F-550. As a consequence, the Ford F-550 lost directional control and struck a 2012 Toyota Camry operated by Mr. Sadis, pushing the Camry off the roadway into an embankment. The Ford F-550 continued in the same direction of travel, and struck a 2015 Toyota Corolla operated by Mr. Lamberti.

The crash resulted in the death of Mr. Michael Sadis, and Mr. Paul Lamberti. Mr. Rivera and Mr. Septor were treated for minor injuries at Jersey Shore Medical Center.

Bowker sustained minor injuries and was taken to Community Medical Center where a warrant was executed for a blood test. The Prosecutor's office stated that,

Laboratory results of Bowker’s blood draw, received by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit, revealed that Bowker had an Active THC (marijuana) level of 7 nanograms (ng) with a Metabolite THC level of 61ng – indicating that Bowker was a recent, active user of marijuana at the time of the crash. Upon reviewing the laboratory results of Bowker’s blood draw, the State’s psychopharmacologist rendered an opinion that at the time of the crash, Bowker’s faculties were impaired due to the effects of marijuana intoxication, and that she could not safely operate a motor vehicle.

Bowker voluntarily surrendered to Manchester Police and was then transported to the Ocean County Jail where she was released later in the day, as a result of NJ bail reform.

Prosecutors point out that these are accusations at this time, and there is a presumption of innocence until proven guilty in court.

Woman Was High On Marijuana In Crash That Killed 2 On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor (msn.com)

https://ocponj.gov/toms-river-woman-indicted-for-two-counts-each-of-vehicular-homicide-strict-liability-vehicular-homicide-and-assault-by-auto/

