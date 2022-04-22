And just like that, residents of New Jersey (21+) can legally purchase recreational marijuana. From the looks of it, the first day of sales went swimmingly.



It appears lines were wrapped around the building of every dispensary in South Jersey! Some people were even waiting outside during pre-dawn hours.

Marie Menard Breslau shared this image with us of people standing outside The Botanist on Black Horse Pike in Williamstown around 11 a.m. Thursday. LOTS of people.

Former New York Jets defensive end Marvin Washington made The Botanist Williamstown's first official transaction Thursday morning.

It was a similar story in Bellmawr, Camden County outside the Curaleaf dispensary. The legalization of adult-use cannabis is clearly a moment some people have been anticipating for a long time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 6abc (@6abcactionnews)

I'll admit I'm a little obtuse about these things, since I don't "partake" in such activities, but I was surprised to see the number of people waiting in line to buy recreational pot like they use to concert tickets and iPhones, lol.

