When it comes to subs and pizza, south jersey has some really great local spots to grab a pie or a sub.

That list grows with the addition of Tony Baloney's coming to Margate as Tony Baloney's Downbeach.

The popular Atlantic City shop already has been serving bar pies to Margate at Tomatoes, as Lil B's at Tomatoes Lot, during the summer months, but will now have a new home at 9702 Ventnor ave, the former home of South end Pizza.

Tony Baloney's is known for their creatively named pizzas, subs and other snacks. They feature a variety of pizzas like the Heart Attack, which has buffalo chicken mac-n-cheese, smoked bacon & the coolest ranch. The Taco Taco Taco has been another popular one, that they call their most famous pizza...ever, with over 1 BILLION views on social media.

Their cheesesteak ole is also a local favorite, which features mexcal marinated ribeye or chicken, chipotle sauce, fried onion, lettuce, tomato, cilantro & mexican string cheese - which can also be make vegan style.

They are currently hiring for the busy summer months.

Owner Mike Hauke opened the Atlantic City spot in 2009, which has been featured on Good Morning America, Wendy Williams, and Thrillist.

In addition to Atlantic City, Tony Baloney's has locations in Hoboken, Jersey City, and Long Branch and his food is available by delivery nationwide.

They also have food trucks the are at many locations throughout the summer in south jersey and you can usually find them at the bigger events in the area, like the recent Adjacent Festival on the beach in Atlantic City.

According to the website, the Margate location will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Tony Baloney's having their full menu now available to Margate will be a great addition this summer at the shore.