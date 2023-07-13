Top Beach in New Jersey is Among The Very Best on the East Coast

Summer at the Jersey Shore, it's a fantastic time of year and we have the beaches to make your summer a great one. When we think of the best beaches in Jersey some of us might answer "all of them". We have really nice beaches from Sandy Hook to Cape May, but in a new survey of "Best Beaches on the East Coast", one New Jersey beach made the list of the "best" on the East Coast.

According to House Beautiful, "While California and Hawaii often take credit for their beaches, most of the country's best sand is along the Atlantic Ocean. From coastal islands like Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard to the sprawling swaths of sand in the South,"

So when it comes to New Jersey it was no surprise to me that Cape May made the list of best beaches on the East Coast. According to House Beautiful, "This Jersey Shore getaway's beaches have been declared the best in the state, and its collection of Victorian bed and breakfast destinations is a big draw for visitors from around the country. In fact, the charming town was listed as a National Historic Landmark in 1976."

Besides New Jersey beaches what are some of your favorites on the East Coast? I personally loved Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Does Savannah, Georgia count? Savannah was a very nice town too. Florida has great beaches too like St. Agustine and Daytona Beach. Tell us your fav East Coast beach, and post your comments below.

