Chill Out With Country’s 50 Best Summer Songs

Country music is loaded with great summer songs made for taking the stress away. Vacation songs, beach songs, road trip songs and tailgate songs make up this ultimate summertime playlist. Who do you think has the best country summer song?

You'll definitely want to crank up these hits from folks like Kid Rock, Florida Georgia Line and Kenny Chesney while you catch some rays this summer, but we've also got songs from Alan Jackson Jake Owen, Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton and many other country hitmakers to accompany your summer fun. In total there are 50 songs found here, from legends like Merle Haggard to contemporary hitmakers like Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen. You really can't go wrong with this list of summer hits.

How do you do summer? Are you indoors or on the beach? Maybe you're at a great country concert or festival? Stream this playlist of country songs wherever you go this year.