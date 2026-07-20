If you're a country fan in South Jersey, there's another concert to circle on the calendar.

Atlantic City continues to attract some of the biggest names in country music, and now Jon Pardi is joining that list. Pardi will bring his Gamblin' Man Tour 2026 to Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on Friday, September 18, with the show beginning at 8 p.m.

The announcement is another sign that Atlantic City has become one of the region's top destinations for major country concerts, giving fans more opportunities to catch national touring acts while making a complete mini vacation out of the experience.

Another Win For Atlantic City's Live Music Scene

Over the past few years, Atlantic City has quietly built an impressive lineup of country performers, with casinos and entertainment venues regularly booking some of the genre's biggest stars.

That's been great news for South Jersey fans, who are seeing more high-profile shows happening right in their backyard.

Pardi's September concert adds even more momentum to that trend and gives country fans another reason to head to the shore after the summer season winds down.

When Jon Pardi Tickets Go On Sale

Tickets become available Friday, July 24, at 10 a.m.

Considering Pardi's loyal fan base and Atlantic City's growing reputation as a country music stop, fans may want to act quickly. Get all the details HERE.

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Why Local Country Fans Are Excited

Pardi has become one of country music's most recognizable performers thanks to hits including "Head Over Boots" and "Dirt on My Boots".

For South Jersey country fans, though, the biggest headline is simple: Atlantic City keeps landing major shows, making it easier than ever to see some of country music's biggest stars close to home.